Official: de Vrij out of Chievo clash

More bad news for Luciano Spalletti at Inter ahead of their next match against Chievo. The Milan club will have to do without the Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, who today carried out the examinations for the problem accused Saturday night against Udinese. This is the statement released by the Nerazzurri company.



“Clinical and instrumental examinations for Stefan de Vrij at the Istituto Humanitas of Rozzano. For the Dutch defender muscle distraction to the adductors of the right thigh. de Vrij's conditions will be re-evaluated in the coming days ”.

Inter take on already relegated Chievo, before a trip to Napoli and the final day fixure against Empoli at San Siro, as the club look to secure Champions League football for the second year running.