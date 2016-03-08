OFFICIAL: de Vrij out of Lazio clash
27 March at 14:45
Inter defender Stefan de Vrij will miss Sundays tie against former side Lazio.
The defender has undergone medical exams after picking up an injury while on international duty with the Netherlands. The exams showed a distraction to the adductor of the right thigh, the Dutchman will follow a personalized work program and will be re-evaluated at the beginning of next week.
It is expected Brazilian center back Miranda will partner Skriniar on Sunday.
| Injury update on @Stefandevrij https://t.co/04OK5ZSZIB- Inter (@Inter_en) March 27, 2019
