Official: De Vrij out of Netherlands clash; his condition

As always in these situations, fans assume the worst. In this case, though, it seems it was simply a precaution. It remains to be seen if the defender will return to Milan or if he will be ready against Estonia on Tuesday evening. Some reports are even claiming that it was a technical choice.

Inter defender Stefan De Vrij won't take part in the Netherlands' clash against Northern Ireland this evening. In fact, the defender has some physical issues in training and was thus pulled out of the clash. However, it doesn't look like it's serious.