Official: Demiral signs for Juventus

The Turkish defender Merih Demiral has joined Juventus from Sassuolo.Juventus confirmed the agreement with U.S. Sassuolo for Merih Demiral of € 18 million payable in four financial years.The player has signed a 5-year contract of employment until 30 June 2024.After experiences in Turkey and Portugal, Demiral joined Sassuolo in 2019. In Italy, he featured in 14 games, while taking to the field for 1260 minutes scoring two goals.Demiral, born in 1998, was the youngest defender to have scored at least two goals in the Serie A in the 2018/19 season after Cristian Romero, while he is also the youngest defender to have scored twice in the five major European leagues in the 2018/19 campaign after Stuttgart's Ozan Kabak.