Official: Demiral suffers serious ACL injury; surgery in the coming days
13 January at 13:00Following the game against Roma last night, Juventus defender Merih Demiral arrived at J Medical to carry out the necessary tests this morning, sustaining what looked like a very serious injury during the game. Now, the Bianconeri have confirmed that this is the case.
As written in a statement on their website, the defender has reported a serious injury to his anterior cruciate ligament as well as his meniscus in the left knee. Therefore, surgery will be needed for the former Sassuolo man in the coming days.
By the looks of it, Demiral will miss the rest of the season. Furthermore, the Euros with Turkey this summer could be at risk. In other words, it was certainly not the news that the fans and the player himself were hoping for this morning.
It comes at a bad time as the defender had recently cemented himself in the starting eleven, playing very well. In fact, he was one of the best players on the pitch last night until he had to leave.
