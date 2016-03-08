Spain's Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has withdrawn from the national team due to family reasons.The former Chelsea man was called up to the side by Luis Enrique recently, months after he played for the nation in the World Cup and had scored four goals during the stint of Fernando Hierro.The Spanish FA though, have confirmed that Costa has withdrawn from the national side due to family reasons.Iago Aspas, who was also part of the World Cup side, has replaced Costa for the upcoming games against England and Spain in the UEFA Nations League.Enrique will manage his first game as the Spain boss against the Three Lions on the 9th of September and will Croatia on the 11th of September.Kaustubh Pandey (Kaus_Pandey17)