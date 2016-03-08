Official: Douglas Costa has been suspended for 4 games
18 September at 21:15It is now official, Juve's Douglas Costa received a 4 game ban for his actions during the Juve-Sassuolo game. The FIGC stated that Douglas Costa will be receiving this suspension because of "violent conduct" towards Sassuolo player Federico Di Francesco.
