Official: Dybala and Lautaro called up by Argentina, Icardi out Messi is back

Barcelona star Leo Messi is back in the Argentina squad. The Coach of the Albiceleste Lionel Scaloni has included La Pulga in the team that will face Venezuela on the 23rd of March. Four Serie A players have also been included in the squad: Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Udinese's Musso and De Paul and Fiorentina's Pezzella.That's the full squad list of Argentina:: Agustin Marchesin (América), Juan Musso (Udinese), Esteban Andrada (Boca Juniors), Franco Armani (River Plate).: German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Gabriel Mercado (Siviglia), Juan Foyth (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Walter Kannermann (Gremio), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sporting), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Renzo Saravia (Racing), Lisandro Martinez (Defensa y Justicia).: Leandro Paredes (PSG), Guido Rodriguez (América), Giovani Lo Celso (Betis), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Roberto Pereyra, Watford, Angel Di Maria (PSG), Matias Zaracho (Racing), Ivan Marcone (Boca Juniors), Domingo Blanco (Defensa y Justicia), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese).: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Martinez (Atlanta United), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Dario Benedetto (Boca Juniors), Matias Suarez (River Plate).