Official: Dybala announces Adidas as his new sponsor: the details
12 June at 13:45
Paolo Dybala has officially announced Adidas as his new technical sponsor, enforcing his links with Juventus as the Turin side are also sponsored by the German company.
The Argentinian previously had PUMA as his sponsor, although he's now joined the German rivals Adidas. This decision has also led to the departure of his old attorney, who took care of all the agreements. Now, however, his brother Mariano has taken over.
Esfuerzo y creatividad, disfrutando de lo que hago . Es mi primera Copa del Mundo, un sueño hecho realidad, y llevo algo muy especial de @adidasfootball. Les presento #GLITCH19! #HereToCreate #createdwithadidas
Paulo Dybala (@paulodybala) på Instagram: "Esfuerzo y creatividad, disfrutando de lo que hago . Es mi primera Copa del Mundo, un sueño hecho..."
