Official: Edinson Cavani set to miss Man Utd clash, Meunier a big doubt
10 February at 15:55French giants Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Edinson Cavani will miss the club's game against Manchester United on Tuesday and have also made it official that Thomas Meunier too is a big doubt.
Cavani was taken off at half-time during PSG's game against Bordeaux yesterday and while speculations persisted that he will miss the trip to Old Trafford, PSG have now released a statement saying that the Uruguayan will miss the game and have not specified a time for his return.
The statement said: The examinations carried out revealed a lesion of a tendon of the right hip. The treatment and the duration of unavailability will depend on the evolution in the coming days.
Another statement confirmed that Meunier has suffered a concussion, rendering him to be a big doubt for the clash against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. It said: The neurological consultation confirmed a slight concussion. This requires rest until the next neurological check-up at the end of the week."
