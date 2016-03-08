Official: El Shaarawhy leaves Roma for China, the details

Stephan El Shaarawy has completed his move from AS Roma to Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.



The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Rome-based club in the recent past and the deal was finally made official on Monday.



The former Milan striker has joined the CSL club on a three-year deal where he is going to earn €15 million net per season.



The deal has cost Shanghai Greenland Shenhua €16 million plus €2 million in add ons for the player who has represented Italy in 23 matches, where he has scored two goals.



In China, El Shaarawy will be coached by Spanish coach Quique Sanchez Flores and will also have former Colombian midfielder Fredy Guarin as his teammate.



El Shaarawy had a great final season for the club where he has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 28 league appearances.

