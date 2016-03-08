OFFICIAL: Empoli sack Iachini, Andreazzoli returns

L´Empoli FC rende noto di aver sollevato dall´incarico di responsabile tecnico della Prima Squadra Giuseppe Iachini ed i suoi collaboratori Giuseppe Carillo e Fabrizio Tafanihttps://t.co/eV29i8bhBi — Empoli Fc Official (@EmpoliCalcio) 13 marzo 2019

Empoli have sacked their manager Beppe Iachini. The Italian manager took over at the club in November and only managed four wins, four draw and eight defeats. An average of one point per game was not enough for him to keep his job."Empoli want to thank Iachini and his staff for what they did for the club", Empoli wrote in an official statement".Aurelio Andreazzoli is now likely to return to the club after that he was sacked after the first three months of this season.