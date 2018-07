Empoli have confirmed they have signed Andrea Fulignati, who has signed a three-year deal with the club.“It's now official, Fulignati is a new blue footballer! The goalkeeper signed a 3 year contract and is a new Empoli player! ✍️ Welcome @fuls94!” a tweet read on the club’s official handle.CLICK HERE FOR SERIE A NEWSCLICK HERE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE NEWSCLICK HERE FOR LA LIGA NEWS