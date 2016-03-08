Official: Emre Can completes Juventus transfer, signs four-year deal
21 June at 15:43Juventus have confirmed they have completed the signing of Emre Can on a free transfer. The midfielder was released by Liverpool after his contract expired following the end of the last season.
The German international midfielder has signed a four year deal with the Old Lady on June 21, Thursday. A statement on Juventus’ official website read, “Juventus Football Club announces that Emre Can has signed with the Bianconeri to officially join the club on 1 July 2018 on a four-year deal.”
It further added, “Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that a contract of employment with the player Emre Can, effective as of 1st July 2018 and expiring on 30 June 2022, has been signed. As a result of the signature of the agreement, Juventus will incur additional costs of € 16 million, to be paid over
the next two financial years.”
Emre Can is another player who has joined Juventus on a free transfer over the years.
Go to comments