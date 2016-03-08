Official: Eriksen is an Inter player - 'A new challenge starts, Conte excites me'
28 January at 14:30It's official, Christian Eriksen is a new Inter player. The Nerazzurri announced this with a tweet on their official profile. Marotta and Ausilio snatched the Danish midfielder despite intense competition, above all that of PSG.
Eriksen will wear shirt number 24 and will earn around €8m per year for five years. The former Tottenham will take part in the first training session today with Antonio Conte at 3 pm, who could already put him on the bench for the Coppa Italia match tomorrow.
In an interview with InterTV (via Calciomercato.com), the midfielder had his first words: “I was looking forward to playing, being here is beautiful and I am happy to be a new Inter player. I am very excited and I want to get to know the fans, I have already had the opportunity to feel their warmth, it was a fantastic welcome.
"Conte? I got to know him when I was at Tottenham and we faced his Chelsea, it was very tough. The opportunity to get to know him and to learn how his teams play excites me," he concluded.
