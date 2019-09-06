Official: Eto'o retires from football - pics

Ex-Barcelona and Inter Milan star Samuel Eto'o has decided to retire from football. Eto'o was one of the best strikers of his generation and is perceived as one of the best African strikers of all time. Eto'o announced the news on his official Instagram account as he wanted to say farewell. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now. Let's not forget that Eto'o won the treble with Inter back in 2010.