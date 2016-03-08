Official: Everton announce Ancelotti as new manager
21 December at 13:00English Premier League outfit Everton have announced Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager of the club.
The Toffees were without a full-time manager ever since sacking Marco Silva on December 6 after series of unimpressive results.
The news was announced by the club on their official Twitter account in the early hours of the Saturday morning.
Ancelotti was out of job ever since he was sacked by the Italian Serie A outfit Napoli on December 10 after recent turmoil which included a players revolt against club president.
The 60-year-old is one of the most successful manager currently managing in the game as he has won three UEFA Champions League titles—two with AC Milan in 2002-03 and 2006-07 and one with Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2013-14.
Ancelotti has also won league competitions in Italy with Milan, with Real in Spain, with Bayern Munich in Germany, with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in France and with Chelsea in England.
