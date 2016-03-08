Official: Ex-Milan winger Fabio Borini has joined Hellas Verona

14 January at 14:20
Former AC Milan winger Fabio Borini has officially joined fellow Italian side Hellas Verona, according to an official announcement from the Veneto club.
 
The 28-year-old forward has signed a 6-month contract with the club and will wear the number 16 shirt. The player only made two appearances for the Rossoneri this season, both in August for a total of 70 minutes. Last season Borini also struggled to maintain a consistent form with the club, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 29 appearances.
 
Apollo Heyes

Comments

