Official: Ex-Milan winger Fabio Borini has joined Hellas Verona
14 January at 14:20Former AC Milan winger Fabio Borini has officially joined fellow Italian side Hellas Verona, according to an official announcement from the Veneto club.
The 28-year-old forward has signed a 6-month contract with the club and will wear the number 16 shirt. The player only made two appearances for the Rossoneri this season, both in August for a total of 70 minutes. Last season Borini also struggled to maintain a consistent form with the club, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 29 appearances.
