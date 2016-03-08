Official: Ex-Milan winger Fabio Borini has joined Hellas Verona

Former AC Milan winger Fabio Borini has officially joined fellow Italian side Hellas Verona, according to an official announcement from the Veneto club.The 28-year-old forward has signed a 6-month contract with the club and will wear the number 16 shirt. The player only made two appearances for the Rossoneri this season, both in August for a total of 70 minutes. Last season Borini also struggled to maintain a consistent form with the club, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 29 appearances.Apollo Heyes