Official: Ex-Napoli boss Benitez leaves Newcastle

It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.



Full club statement: #NUFC

Newcastle have this afternoon announced that the former Liverpool, Napoli and Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez will leave the club following the expiry of his contract. Benitez brought the club back up from the Championship in 2017 and managed to keep the club in the Premier League for the last two seasons despite limited investment from the owners. He proved to be an extremely popular figure on Tyneside and the fans will surely be very upset to see a manager of such high regard leave the club for free, especially in this day and age when buyouts for managers are generating significant fees for many clubs.