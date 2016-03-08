OFFICIAL: FIFA confirm worldwide suspension for agent Mino Raiola
11 May at 08:45On Thursday, it was revealed that the FIGC had served controversial agent Mino Raiola with a ban; after irregularities were found in the transfer of Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo to Dutch side PEC Zwolle on loan.
FIFA have published a statement now confirming that Raiola's ban will be served worldwide, not just in Italy.
"The Chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has today decided to extend the sanctions imposed by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) on the intermediaries Carmine and Vincenzo Raiola to have worldwide effect. Carmine Raiola is suspended for a period of three months and Vincenzo Raiola for a period of two months.
The decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was notified today and takes immediate effect."
