Official: FIFA grant Lazio green light in Adekanye dispute with Liverpool
22 August at 21:00Lazio signed young winger Bobby Adekanye on a free transfer from Premier League giants Liverpool this summer, the forward leaving the Champions League winners to move to Rome.
Liverpool, however, have claimed that Lazio broke the rules in their pursuit of Adekanye, opening a dispute case that could have seen the youngster not granted permission to play for Lazio in their season opener with Sampdoria on Sunday.
However, FIFA have officially announced that the forward has temporary membership as a player of Lazio whilst the dispute is fully settled. This means that the forward will be available to Simone Inzaghi on Sunday, should the head coach wish to use him in the first game of the Biancocelesti's 2019/20 Serie A campaign.
