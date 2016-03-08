Official: FIFA reveal Qatar 2022 World Cup logo

03 September at 22:00
FIFA have revealed today the official logo on the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar. The concept behind the logo is related to the culture of the region, with wavy shapes being reminiscent of desert dunes and symbols that relate to Arab culture and football. Despite the controversy surrounding the location and change of schedule to the event from the summer to the winter, FIFA have remained steadfast in keeping the tournament in the country in order to expand the sport globally and include more regions in the hosting process. Here is the official logo:
 
