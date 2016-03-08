Official: FIGC express willingness to allow VAR challenges in Serie A

In addition to this, they have decided that the use of VAR will be intensified between now and the end of the season, as the teams are entering a crucial phase which will be decisive for the outcome. Therefore, Italy continue their openness to the technology.

"The FIGC has interpreted the requests received in recent weeks by numerous Serie A clubs and has informally informed FIFA about its willingness to experiment with the use of the challenge (teams calling for on-field reviews), in the times and ways that the IFA eventually establishes.

"The Football Association is convinced that, by continuing the path already undertaken, football can be brought into a dimension ever closer to the millions of fans, without affecting the referee's authority but rather by providing him with concrete tools.

"President Gabriele Gravina also shared with the league designator Nicola Rizzoli the need, already transferred to the referees, to intensify the use of on-field reviews in controversial cases that fall within the scope of the international protocol," the statement read.

However, as was mentioned in the statement, it will depend on the international regulations from IFA. At least, Serie A have made it known to FIFA that the clubs are willing to test the challenge system and perhaps implement it for good.

By the looks of it, VAR is here to stay and since Serie A was one of the first leagues to use it, it continues to be on the front foot.