Official: Fiorentina appoint Montella as new coach
10 April at 16:16Fiorentina have just confirmed the appointment of Vicenzo Montella as Fiorentina's new coach. The Serie A side part companies with Stefano Pioli earlier this week when the Italian tactician handed his resignation.
Safe to say Fiorentina and Pioli didn't part ways in the best possible way as the manager wrote a very hard statement about the club yesterday (READ HERE). Shorty before announcing Montella's return, Fiorentina wrote another statement about Pioli: "We think Pioli is a serious person who has always behaved in the best possible way with us. Said that, we think that his behavior it's impossible to be justified as he suddenly left the club in a situation which is now hard to be handled".
We offended nobody and we think that his resignation have nothing to do with our previous statement".
Fiorentina have now confirmed that Montella will be in charge of the team until the 30th of July 2021. He will hold his press conference today at 6.30 pm local time.
