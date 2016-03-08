Official: Fiorentina forward Ribery to undergo minor surgery tonight

Fiorentina forward Franck Ribery will need to undergo surgery in order to solve some joint issues, according to an official announcement from la Viola today.The report details how the 36-year-old Frenchman underwent a specialist check today to identify the issues, which have been noted as joint problems. Therefore, he will have to undergo a surgical stabilisation treatment of the joint tonight, with his recovery time expected to be announced tomorrow morning. He is unlikely to play against Inter.Apollo Heyes