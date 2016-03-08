Official: Fiorentina sack manager Vincenzo Montella
21 December at 12:15Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina have sacked manager Vincenzo Montella after series of unimpressive results in the recent past.
The Viola have suffered a 4-1 defeat against AS Roma on Friday night that too while playing at home which left them as low as 14th on the league table after managing to gather just 17 points from first 17 league games.
As things stand, La Viola are just four points clear of the 18th-placed Brescia who also have a game in hand.
The news was announced by the club on their official website through a press release on Saturday morning.
The press release also stated that the club will decide the 45-year-old’s replacement in the coming days.
