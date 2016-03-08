Fiorentina have announced the signing of Everton winger Kevin Mirallas through their official website.The 31-year-old winger has joined the Serie A side on loan with option to buy. He has signed a four-year deal worth € 1 million per season.“Fiorentina can announce the temporary signing of Kevin Antonio Joel Gislain Mirallas y Castillo from Everton FC. The club has an option to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season”, Fiorentina states through their official website.“Mirallas was born on the 5of October 1987 in Liege, Belgium. He has signed e four-year deal with the club.”“During his career, Mirallas has worn the shirts of Lilla, St. Etienne, Everton and Olympiacos where he scored two goals in 12 appearances in his six-month loan spell.”“Mirallas has 60 appearances and 10 goals with Belgium national team.”The player will be in Florence in the coming days to undergo his medical tests.Fiorentina are also going to announce the signing of Marko Pjaca in the coming hours.