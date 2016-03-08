Fiorentina have now confirmed the signing of Marko Pjaca from fellow Serie A side Juventus.The Croatian had arrived for a La Viola medical earlier today, along with Everton winger Kevin Mirallas. Their medicals succesfully ended about three hours ago.Fiorentina have now confirmed the signing of Pjaca on a one-year loan deal. And the player has also tweeted a confirmation about him joining the Florence based side.Juventus as well have released a statement about the same.