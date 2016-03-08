Official: Fiorentina sign Marko Pjaca
07 August at 18:25Fiorentina have now confirmed the signing of Marko Pjaca from fellow Serie A side Juventus.
The Croatian had arrived for a La Viola medical earlier today, along with Everton winger Kevin Mirallas. Their medicals succesfully ended about three hours ago.
La Fiorentina acquista @marko_pjaca20 https://t.co/odAWmBTOHN #NoiSiamoFirenze #InsiemeSiamoPiùForti pic.twitter.com/Hzt2VFjr4l— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) August 7, 2018
Fiorentina have now confirmed the signing of Pjaca on a one-year loan deal. And the player has also tweeted a confirmation about him joining the Florence based side.
UFFICIALE | La Juventus saluta @marko_pjaca20 ➡️ https://t.co/k9yHhT6vMA pic.twitter.com/MGqA74zTgH— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 7, 2018
Juventus as well have released a statement about the same.
