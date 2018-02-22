Official: Fiorentina sign Pezzella on a permanent deal
30 May at 12:40Fiorentina have signed German Pezzella on a permanent deal, the club have announced through their official website. The Argentinean joined the Franchi hierarchy on a € 500.000 loan deal last summer and La Viola have made the defender's move permanent for € 10 million today. Pezzella's Fiorentina contract will expire in 2022.
ESERCITATO IL DIRITTO DI RISCATTO DI PEZZELLAhttps://t.co/B5j7gufbHa pic.twitter.com/DU3Z72XPUB— ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) 30 maggio 2018
