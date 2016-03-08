Official: Fiorentina sign Pulgar from Bologna

09 August at 12:45
It is official; Fiorentina have confirmed the signing of Bologna's Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar.

Pulgar had been a target of a number of clubs this summer but Fiorentina had, in the past week, accelerated in their pursuit of the Bologna midfielder.

Pulgar will hopefully, as far as the Viola are concerned, add an extra dimension to the midfield; after the player impressed in the second half of last season and with his native Chile at Copa America this summer.

