OFFICIAL: Firpo out of Inter clash, Barcelona facing left-back crisis

Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo has now been ruled out of the club's Champions League clash against Inter later today.



The Spaniard arrived at the Nou Camp from Real Betis this past summer after impressing for the Spain Under-21s in the European Championships that his nation won.



The Catalan club has now confirmed that Firpo has been ruled out of the game due to an injury that he suffered yesterday.



The statement said: ​"After finishing the training yesterday, Junior Firpo suffered pain in his right thigh. The tests carried out this morning have confirmed the muscular lesion and for this reason it is among the unavailable."



Barca are already without Jordi Alba, who too is injured meaning they are currently without a proper left-back for the nerazzurri clash.

