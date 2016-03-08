The versatile Italian has signed a five-year deal with the Giallorossi, keeping him at the club until June 2023. Roma released a statement on their website regarding the matter.

"AS Roma are delighted to announce that Alessandro Florenzi has signed a long-term contract extension with the club

"The 27-year-old, a product of the club’s academy system, has agreed to a new contract that will run until 30 June 2023," the statement read.

The story continues. Alessandro @Florenzi has signed a new five-year contract with #ASRoma! pic.twitter.com/I4zvZKvg3e — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 2 augusti 2018

