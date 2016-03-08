OFFICIAL: Fonseca's ban reduced, available for Milan game

Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has had his two game touchline-ban reduced by the authorities.



The Portuguese was initially give a two-match ban for protesting against the referee's decision to rule out Roma's late goal against Cagliari. Nikola Kalinic had scored and it seemed like he had won all three points, but the goal was ruled out and Fonseca was livid.



The Court of Appeal has accepted the appeal of the giallorossi and Fonseca will now be missing for the next game against Sampdora and will return in the next game against Milan. His ban stands for just one game now.



