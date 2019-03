NIEUWS



Jaap Stam is per 1 juni 2019 de nieuwe hoofdtrainer van Feyenoord: — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) 6 marzo 2019

Former AC Milan and Man United star Jaap Stam has been appointed Feyenoord coach starting from next season. Stam will join Feyenoord in the summer and he has signed a contract until 2021. That's the official tweet that announced Stam's appointment: