Official: Former Arsenal target Quincy Promes signs for Ajax

Quincy Promes has left Sevilla after only one season in Spain.The Dutch winger joins the Champions League semifinalist for a fee that could rise to €17.5 with add ons.Promes' arrival could mean the club are preparing for the departure of either one or both of David Neres and Hakim ​Ziyech.Promes started his career in Holland with FC Twente but spent the majority of it in Russia with Spartak Moscow.