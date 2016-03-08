Official: Former Arsenal target Quincy Promes signs for Ajax

Promes ufficiale Ajax Twitter
24 June at 21:15
Quincy Promes has left Sevilla after only one season in Spain.

The Dutch winger joins the Champions League semifinalist for a fee that could rise to €17.5 with add ons.

Promes' arrival could mean the club are preparing for the departure of either one or both of David Neres and Hakim ​Ziyech.
 

Promes started his career in Holland with FC Twente but spent the majority of it in Russia with Spartak Moscow.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.