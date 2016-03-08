Official: Former Arsenal target Quincy Promes signs for Ajax
24 June at 21:15Quincy Promes has left Sevilla after only one season in Spain.
The Dutch winger joins the Champions League semifinalist for a fee that could rise to €17.5 with add ons.
Promes' arrival could mean the club are preparing for the departure of either one or both of David Neres and Hakim Ziyech.
Promes started his career in Holland with FC Twente but spent the majority of it in Russia with Spartak Moscow.
