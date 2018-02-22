Official: Former Barcelona and Juventus star to miss FIFA World Cup
11 May at 19:00The Brazilian football federation (CBF) have confirmed that Dani Alves will miss this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury which requires him to undergo surgery.
The Paris Saint-Germain right-back had been expected to star for Brazil at the tournament, but coach Tite will now be faced with the unenviable task of finding a suitable replacement from within his ranks.
Exames constataram a impossibilidade da convocação de Daniel Alves para a Copa do Mundo. Que o atleta tenha pronta recuperação e possa colocar sua técnica, raça e liderança à serviço da Amarelinha o mais breve possível. #ForçaDani pic.twitter.com/sBRnpGBYYC— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) May 11, 2018
BREAKING: Dani Alves has been ruled out of the World Cup for Brazil with an anterior cruciate ligament injury that requires surgery. #SSN pic.twitter.com/jieKS7Nsnv— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 11, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
