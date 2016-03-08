Official: Former Juve midfielder Marchisio leaves Zenit

01 July at 19:45
Claudio Marchisio's experience in Russia has come to an end.
 
After just one season Marchisio will leave Zenit St. Petersburg, who officially announced the consensual termination on Twitter.
 
The players had a contract with the Russian club until June 2020 but his time in St Petersburg has come to a premature end.
   
The former Juventus midfielder was at J Medical in Turin for medical check-ups at the knee injury suffered in last seasons Russian championship.
 
 

