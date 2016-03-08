The midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the club, ready to start his first adventure outside of Italy. He will wear the number 10 shirt for his new side, previously having number 8 on his back.

"The prestige of a great club. The most ambitious project. The same desire to win," Marchisio tweeted.

Prior to terminating his contract, Marchisio racked up a total of 389 appearances with Juventus, winning 14 domestic titles.

Benvenuto, Claudio



Claudio Marchisio is officially a Zenit-player!#MarchisioIsZenit pic.twitter.com/fAOBSEtyWZ — FC Zenit in English (@fczenit_en) 3 september 2018

After terminating his contract with Juventus by mutual consent, Marchisio has now agreed to join Zenit in the Russian league.