The German side announced the renewals of Matija Nastasic and Ralf Fährmann. Both of them have signed contracts keeping them at the club until 2022.

Nastasic played for Manchester City between 2012 and 2015 but only made 34 appearances for the club in total, failing to cement himself in the starting eleven.

Two important players have officially renewed their contracts with Bundesliga side, Schalke 04.