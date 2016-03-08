Official: Former Napoli boss Benitez reunited with Hamsik at Dalian Yifang

02 July at 13:00
After just being out of his job at Newcastle United for a handful of days, former Napoli and Chelsea head coach Rafa Benitez has a new job.

In an announcement on his Twitter page, Benitez confirmed that he will be joining Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang; where he will be reunited with Slovak midfielder Marek Hamsik, who he coached during his time in Naples.
 

