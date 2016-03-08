Official: Former Napoli boss Benitez reunited with Hamsik at Dalian Yifang
02 July at 13:00After just being out of his job at Newcastle United for a handful of days, former Napoli and Chelsea head coach Rafa Benitez has a new job.
In an announcement on his Twitter page, Benitez confirmed that he will be joining Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang; where he will be reunited with Slovak midfielder Marek Hamsik, who he coached during his time in Naples.
#DalianYifang #ChinaSuperleague #China #Dalian #NewChallenge #NewChapter pic.twitter.com/wDI5HKKLy8— Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) July 2, 2019
