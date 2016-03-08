OFFICIAL: Former Roma boss Di Francesco is the new Sampdoria manager
22 June at 15:25Former Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco has now officially been appointed as the new Sampdoria manager.
Di Francesco was sacked as the giallorossi boss this past season, days after the exit of Monchi from the Stadio Olimpico. Claudio Ranieri had taken over the reins and narrowly missed out on Champions League football.
Sampdoria have confirmed that Di Francesco has signed a deal till the summer of 2022.
Samp president Massimo Ferrero said: "Di Francesco is the best choice for our goal to keep improving Samp. He comes with knowledge, experience, good football, desire and mentality.
