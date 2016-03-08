OFFICIAL: Former Roma boss Di Francesco is the new Sampdoria manager

Di.Francesco.Sampdoria.ufficiale.jpg
22 June at 15:25
Former Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco has now officially been appointed as the new Sampdoria manager.

Di Francesco was sacked as the giallorossi boss this past season, days after the exit of Monchi from the Stadio Olimpico. Claudio Ranieri had taken over the reins and narrowly missed out on Champions League football.

Sampdoria have confirmed that Di Francesco has signed a deal till the summer of 2022.

Samp president Massimo Ferrero said: "Di Francesco is the best choice for our goal to keep improving Samp. He comes with knowledge, experience, good football, desire and mentality.  

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.