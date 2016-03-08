Official: Juventus target joins Everton from Barcelona – the details
01 August at 11:45It is official, Lucas Digne, Barcelona’s French left-back, has joined Premier League club Everton. The former Roma man, who spent a year on loan in the Italian capital in the 15/16 season, joined Barca from Ligue 1 club PSG in 2016, yet, never really got the game time he wanted at the La Liga giants.
Now, the 25-year-old, who has 21 caps for the French national team, has joined Everton for €20.2 million plus €1.5 million in bonuses. He is part of Marco Silva’s new project at the Liverpool-based club as he aims to bring them back to Europa League football; working hard alongside new director of football Marcel Brands to create as strong a team as possible.
Digne was in the standby squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, yet was not directly involved as Les Bleus lifted the trophy for only the second time in their history. Digne was a target of Juventus, but Everton missed first.
