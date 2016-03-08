Official: Fortuna Düsseldorf permanently sign Kownacki from Sampdoria
23 September at 15:05German Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf have permanently signed striker Dawid Kownacki from Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria.
The player, who joined the German club on loan, saw his deal became permanent with an impressive start in the Bundesliga where he has netted four goals in just 12 league appearances.
The news was announced by Fortuna Dusseldorf on their official Twitter account on Monday morning where it was revealed that the 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Flingeraner.
It is believed that the Poland international was signed as a replacement for Ante Rebic who has joined Serie A side AC Milan on a two-year loan with an option to make it permanent.
The development will mark an end to Kownacki’s difficult time in Italy where he never managed to adjust since moving in 2017.
The Poland international spent 18 months with Sampdoria where he has only managed to score six goals in 35 league appearances.
