Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has penned a new contract at the Bergamo based side and is now committed to the club till the summer of 2021.Gasperini joined Atalanta as the club's boss back in 2016 and had impressively guided the club to a spot in the UEFA Europa League. Atalanta have done well since and are currently 14th in the Serie A table.The club confirmed that Gasperini has signed a new deal in a post that they put out on the social media.The post read: "#Atalanta and Gian Piero #Gasperini together until the 2020-2021 with option for the Club also for the season 2021-2022."The extension is a clear sign of faith that the Atalanta board are putting in Gasperini, despite the club's poor start to the new campaign as they have won only one game in their last five outings in all competitions, with their last win in the Serie A coming at this time last month against Frosinone.