Official: Gattuso names squad for Napoli-Inter - two key players out

On the eve of the clash between Napoli and Inter, Gennaro Gattuso has named his 21-man squad for the game. Two key players, Koulibaly and Mertens, will miss the game due to injury while Ghoulam and Maksimovic are also out for the same reason.Meret, Ospina, Karnezis.Mario Rui, Luperto, Di Lorenzo, Hysaj, Manolas, Tonelli.Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Elmas, Zielinski, Gaetano.Callejon, Llorente, Insigne, Lozano, Younes, Leandrinho, Milik.The game, which is scheduled for 20:45 tomorrow, will be important for both sides as starting the second half of the season off strong is always a positive.