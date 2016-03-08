Official: Gattuso names squad for Napoli-Inter - two key players out
05 January at 18:15On the eve of the clash between Napoli and Inter, Gennaro Gattuso has named his 21-man squad for the game. Two key players, Koulibaly and Mertens, will miss the game due to injury while Ghoulam and Maksimovic are also out for the same reason.
Goalkeepers: Meret, Ospina, Karnezis.
Defenders: Mario Rui, Luperto, Di Lorenzo, Hysaj, Manolas, Tonelli.
Midfielders: Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Elmas, Zielinski, Gaetano.
Forwards: Callejon, Llorente, Insigne, Lozano, Younes, Leandrinho, Milik.
The game, which is scheduled for 20:45 tomorrow, will be important for both sides as starting the second half of the season off strong is always a positive.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments