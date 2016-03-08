Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venkatesham appointed head of football and managing director respectively, as Ivan Gazidis leaves for A.C. Milan — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 18 settembre 2018

The Rossoneri have had an interesting year, the enormous loan undertaken by Li resulting in the Elliott Fund taking control of the Rossoneri and replacing Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli.

It’s official! Ivan Gazidis has joined AC Milan and his job at the club will officially begin on the 1of January 2018.Arsenal have announced the departure of their Executive Officer through their official social media accounts and official website.Italian media had claimed today that Gazidis had 99,9% of chances to join the Rossoneri.“Raul Sanllehi and Vinai Venkatesham appointed head of football and managing director respectively, as Ivan Gazidis leaves for A.C. Milan”, Arsenal wrote on Twitter.The Rossoneri have yet to announce Gazidis’ move to the club but an official announcement is expected to be released shortly.This means that the Rossoneri are now going to be presided by Paolo Scaroni, while Gazidis will be the CEO, Leonardo the general manager and Paolo Maldini the technical manager.