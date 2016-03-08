Official: Genoa announce Thiago Motta as head coach

Genoa have officially announced that Thiago Motta will replace Aurelio Andreazzoli as the new head coach of the Ligurian club.Motta, who played for the Rossoblu for one season in the 2008/09 season, was previously the coach of the Paris Saint Germain Under 19 squad.Genoa are currently 19th in the league after a disastrous start to the season, only gaining five points from their first eight games of the season. The 37-year-old Brazilian will be hoping to guide the Rossoblu out of the relegation spots, starting with their next game against Brescia on Sunday.Apollo Heyes