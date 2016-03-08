Official: Genoa complete signing of Inter's Pinamonti

30 June at 16:30
Inter Milan have today confirmed the sale of 20-year-old Italian forward Andrea Pinamonti to Genoa, on a loan basis with obligation to purchase. In a statement on Inter's website, the club confirmed the deal:

"​MILAN - FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Genoa CFC have signed Andrea Pinamonti on loan with an obligation to buy. The attacker, born in 1999, joined the Nerazzurri’s Elite Academy back in 2013 and has since won two league titles (2016-17 and 2017-18) with the Primavera, as well as one Viareggio Cup (2018) and the Coppa Italia (2018).

During the 2016-17 campaign, aged just 17, Pinamonti made his First Team debut during a European encounter, followed soon after by his first appearances in Serie A. He’s since made 30 top-tier appearances and scored five goals – the latter all for Frosinone last season."

