Official: Genoa redeem Sturaro from Juventus, the details
06 February at 13:00Stefano Sturaro is a Genoa player, on a permanent basis. The midfielder arrived on loan from Juventus in January but the conditions necessary to trigger the redemption obligation in favour of the Rossoblu have already been achieved.
The Bianconeri announced the sale with a press release on their website, also disclosing all the figures of the operation. Genoa will pay 16.5 million euros divided into four years, a gain of 12.9 million for Juventus. The whole announcement:
"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, following the achievement of the conditions provided by the contract, the obligation for the definitive acquisition of the registration right of the player Stefano Sturaro by Genoa Cricket & Football Club S.p.A. became due for a consideration of 16.5 million euros to be paid in four financial years. The economic effect is positive for about 12.9 million euros."
The midfielder joined Sporting last summer but did not play a single match for the Portuguese club and returned to Juventus last month. The Bianconeri sent him on loan to Genoa and despite not playing a single match yet, he is now once again a Rossoblu player outright.
