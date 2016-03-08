OFFICIAL: Genoa sign Stefano Sturaro on loan from Juventus

Genoa have signed Stefano Sturaro from Juventus on loan with an obligation to buy, Juventus have confirmed this evening. In an official statement on their website, Juventus said the following:"The Italian midfielder will join the Rossoblu on loan until JuneStefano Sturaro will continue his season at Genoa. The midfielder, who had been on loan at Sporting CP since last summer, now moves to the Rossoblu on loan until June."AGREEMENTS FOR THE TRANSFER OF THE PLAYER STEFANO STURAROTurin, 24 January 2019 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal – Futebol SAD for the temporary free transfer of the player Stefano Sturaro has been terminated and, at the same, the agreement with Genoa Cricket & Football Club S.p.A. for the loan, until 30 June 2019, of the registration rights of the player has been finalized for a consideration of € 1.5 million to be paid in 2018/2019 financial year.Furthermore, Genoa will be obliged to definitively acquire the player for a consideration of € 8.5 million, to be paid in the following three financial years, if the club will achieve given sport results in the course of the 2018/2019 financial year. The permanent transfer fee may increase of further € 8 million on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract."